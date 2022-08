Iglesias went 5-for-8 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres.

Iglesias collected multiple hits in each game and now has two or more knocks in six of his last 10 starts. In that span, he's hit .429 with eight runs scored and three RBI. Iglesias has maintained an excellent .313 batting average across 340 plate appearances for the season, which has also allowed him to tally 39 runs scored and 37 RBI.