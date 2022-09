Iglesias (thumb) is feeling better and getting closer to making a return, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bud Black still has yet to announce a timetable for Iglesias, but the news of progress is still good for a Rockies team that has been plagued with injuries to its best players late in the season. Alan Trejo continues to mash in his absence, slashing .308/.372/.538 with 7 RBI since arriving to Colorado earlier this month.