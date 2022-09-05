Rockies manager Bud Black said prior to Monday's game against the Brewers that Iglesias will require an MRI for his sore left hand, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Iglesias doesn't like he'll be available for the series opener after he exited the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds with the hand injury. Alan Trejo will pick up the start at shortstop Monday, though he could face competition for reps at the position from Garrett Hampson if Iglesias' hand injury is serious enough to force a trip to the 10-day injured list.