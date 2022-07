Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Iglesias opened the scoring in the fifth inning with a solo shot, his second homer of the year. Both of his long balls have come in his last seven contests. The shortstop has made up for a lack of power with consistent contact skills, posting a .293/.337/.384 slash line with 22 RBI, 24 runs scored, two stolen bases and 16 doubles through 66 games.