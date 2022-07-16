Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
