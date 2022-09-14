Iglesias (thumb) does not have a timeline to return, according to MLB.com.

Iglesias is first eligible to return from the injured list Thursday, and the swelling on his thumb continues to reduce. However, he is still doing work in the training room, so it doesn't sound likely that he'll return after a minimum stint. Alan Trejo has taken over as the primary shortstop in Iglesias' absence and has gone 8-for-25 with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored across eight games since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.