Iglesias (head) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Iglesias was involved in a collision Friday against Arizona and said he was feeling dizzy afterward. He's still feeling lightheaded and has a bruise on his leg Saturday, so he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Garrett Hampson is taking his place at shortstop and batting ninth.