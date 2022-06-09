site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Not in Thursday's lineup
Iglesias isn't starting Thursday against the Giants.
Iglesias will get a day off after he went 1-for-8 with a run and a strikeout over the last two games. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat seventh.
