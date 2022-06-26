site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Not starting Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Iglesias has a .631 OPS over his past 10 games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Garrett Hampson will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the Rockies.
