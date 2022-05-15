site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-jose-iglesias-not-starting-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Iglesias started the past eight games and will receive a day off after posting a .355/.394/.452 slash line during that stretch. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read