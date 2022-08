Iglesias went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Padres.

Iglesias did the majority of his damage on an RBI double in the fifth inning, and he was also able to come around to score in the same frame. He piled up hits across Colorado's five-game set at San Diego, going 9-for-21 with three RBI and four runs scored. Iglesias has quietly maintained an impressive .770 OPS across 358 plate appearances on the season.