Iglesias went 3-for-5 with a home run and a career-high six RBI in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Padres.

Iglesias had a three-run home run, a two-run single and an RBI on a groundout in the contest. The 32-year-old shortstop continues to hit well in July -- this was his fifth multi-hit game in his last 11 contests, and he's batting .349 (15-for-43) in that span. For the season, he's up to a .301/.340/.405 slash line with three homers, 31 RBI, 28 runs scored and two stolen bases through 285 plate appearances. Iglesias may sit out for rest occasionally, but he's a near-everyday presence in the lineup.