Iglesias (head) went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres.

Iglesias was held out of the last two games after experiencing dizziness following a collision in Friday's contest versus Arizona. He attempted to spark a comeback for the Rockies on Monday, knocking an RBI double in the eighth inning. Through nine games in July, the shortstop is 10-for-34 (.294). He's posted a .296/.337/.392 slash line with two home runs, 24 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases and 19 doubles through 71 contests this year.