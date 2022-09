Iglesias (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Iglesias will sit for the second game in a row after he exited the front end of Sunday's doubleheader in Cincinnati when he hurt his hand on a swing. The 32-year-old is considered day-to-day while he manages the sore hand, but the Rockies don't yet believe that he'll require a stint on the injured list. Alan Trejo will spell Iglesias at shortstop Tuesday.