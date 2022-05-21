site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Resting during evening game
Iglesias will sit for the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Iglesias went 1-for-2 in the afternoon game and drove in the Rockies' lone run. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop in the evening contest.
