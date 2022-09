Iglesias (hand) is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds.

As expected, Iglesias will head to the bench for Game 2 after he exited in the fourth inning of the Rockies' 8-4 win in Game 1 due to a hand injury. Alan Trejo, who came off the bench to replace Iglesias in Game 1, draws the start at shortstop for the final game of the day.