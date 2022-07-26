Iglesias (foot) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Iglesias left Monday's game with a bruised left foot after fouling a pitch off himself, and he'll miss at least one contest. However, the 32-year-old is expected to be back in action Wednesday. The Rockies have yet to post their full lineup for Tuesday, but Garrett Hampson and Brendon Rodgers are the likely candidates to work at shortstop.