Iglesias isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Iglesias has gone 1-for-7 with a strikeout in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Alan Trejo will remain at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Not starting Friday•
-
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale•
-
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Plates three runs Sunday•
-
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Signs with Rockies•
-
Red Sox's Jose Iglesias: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Jose Iglesias: Not eligible for postseason roster•