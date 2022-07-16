Iglesias (neck) is starting Saturday against the Pirates.
Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness but is starting at shortstop and batting seventh a day later. Over his last five games, he's gone 7-for-19 with a homer, two doubles, 10 RBI and three runs.
