Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base Tuesday against Colorado.
Iglesias collected a two-out double in the second inning, his first extra-base hit in his last nine starts. He followed that up with an infield single in the fourth frame and proceeded to steal his first base of the campaign. Iglesias has maintained a strong .311 batting average across 130 plate appearances this season, but his production has been realtively otherwise empty as he's recorded only 12 RBI and 13 runs scored.