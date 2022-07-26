Iglesias left Monday's game against the Brewers with a bruised left foot, Steve Megargee of the Associated Press reports.
Iglesias fouled a ball off the top of his foot during Monday's contest and failed to come out for the bottom half of the frame after the at-bat. His X-rays came back negative and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
