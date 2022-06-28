Iglesias went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in a 4-0 win over the Dodgers.
Iglesias tagged Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson for a 432-foot, two-run homer in the sixth inning to provide the final two runs of the contest. It was the first long ball of the campaign for the shortstop after he slugged nine homers over 483 at-bats last season. Despite the lack of power in his first year with the Rockies, Iglesias has been a solid offensive contributor with a .298/.346/.381 slash line, 15 doubles, 20 RBI and two steals through 60 games.