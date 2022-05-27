Iglesias went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Nationals.

Iglesias drove in his 13th run of the season in the second inning on an infield single. He also reached base on an error in the ninth frame and proceeded to steal second base. It was his second swipe of the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Iglesias has maintained a strong .307/.362/.378 line across 138 plate appearances on the season and has recorded at least one hit in 15 of his last 19 starts.