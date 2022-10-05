site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Takes seat for finale
Iglesias isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Iglesias went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Tuesday and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Elehuris Montero is serving as the designated hitter and batting fifth.
