site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-jose-iglesias-takes-seat-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Iglesias isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Iglesias started the last three games and went 2-for-10 with a double, a run and a walk. Alan Trejo will start at shortstop and bat eighth Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read