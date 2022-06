Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI on Tuesday against the Marlins.

Iglesias came to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning and legged out an infield single to drive in his 18th run of the season. He recorded his 15th double of the campaign two frames later but was ultimately stranded. Iglesias has at least one hit in 13 of his 16 June starts, though he has only three RBI and six runs scored to show for it.