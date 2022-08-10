Iglesias went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals.

Iglesias received a breather Sunday, but it didn't slow him down at the plate. The infielder's three-hit effort Tuesday was already his third in eight games in August, and he's batted .412 (14-for-34) this month. The 31-year-old still isn't much of a power threat with just three home runs this season, but he's maintained a .316/.358/.417 slash line with 41 RBI, 42 runs scored, two stolen bases and 26 doubles through 94 contests as the Rockies' starting shortstop.