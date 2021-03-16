Mujica (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.2 innings as he was charged with the loss in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Mujica tossed one scoreless relief inning in his Cactus League debut, but his first start of the spring was less efficient. The righty faced most of the Dodgers' starters to begin Monday's game and allowed two runs in each of the first two frames. If Mujica makes the major-league roster to begin the 2021 campaign, he's likely to pitch in low-leverage situations.