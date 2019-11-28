Play

Mujica (elbow) signed a major-league deal with the Rockies on Wednesday.

Mujica missed the entirety of the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2018. The 23-year-old had a 2.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB over 36.2 innings at Triple-A prior to going down with the injury. Mujica has yet to make his major-league debut but could make the Opening Day roster with a decent showing in spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories