Rockies' Jose Mujica: Joins Colorado
Mujica (elbow) signed a major-league deal with the Rockies on Wednesday.
Mujica missed the entirety of the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2018. The 23-year-old had a 2.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB over 36.2 innings at Triple-A prior to going down with the injury. Mujica has yet to make his major-league debut but could make the Opening Day roster with a decent showing in spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...