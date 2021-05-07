site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Jose Mujica: Moves back to minors
RotoWire Staff
Mujica was demoted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Mujica was recalled Wednesday but didn't get the chance to enter a game. Connor Joe's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
