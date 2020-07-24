Mujica did not make the Rockies' 30-man roster.
Mujica signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies in November after missing the entire 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery, but he'll begin the regular season at the alternate training site. The right-hander didn't appear in either of the team's two exhibition games but gave up five runs on five hits and three walks over three innings in Cactus League play this spring. Mujica has yet to make his major-league debut, and he's unlikely to see significant time in the big leagues during the shortened 2020 season.