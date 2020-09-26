Mujica was recalled by the Rockies ahead of Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

Mujica will return to the major-league bullpen for the final series of the regular season after Chi Chi Gonzalez was sent down in a corresponding move. Mujica made his major-league debut during his first stint in the big leagues earlier in September, but he struggled as he gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings. He should play a lower-leverage role to finish the regular season.