Mujica was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Mujica missed the entire 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery, but was inked to a major-league deal by the Rockies this offseason. The 23-year-old struggled in three innings of work this spring, surrendering five earned runs on five hits and three walks. Though he has yet to reach the majors, Mujica could debut this season as he has 36.2 innings of experience at the highest level of the minors.

