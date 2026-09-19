The Rockies reinstated Quintana (elbow) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Mariners.

Quintana will return for his first big-league appearance since May 24 after recovering from a sprained left elbow. The veteran southpaw made nine starts for Colorado before going down, posting a 2-3 record with a 5.27 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 20:17 K:BB over 41 innings. He allowed three runs on five hits with one strikeout over 2.1 innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque last Sunday.