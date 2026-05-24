Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rockies' Jose Quintana: Dealing with left elbow discomfort

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Quintana, who was removed in the second inning Sunday versus Arizona, is dealing with left elbow discomfort, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Quintana was pounded for six earned runs on six hits Sunday while retiring only four batters before departing. It's not clear at this point how severe the elbow issue is or if he's going to miss any starts. Quintana currently lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home next weekend against the Giants, but his status should become clearer after further testing.

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!