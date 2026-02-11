Quintana signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Rockies on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Quintana will join Colorado following a one-year stint in Milwaukee, with whom he produced a 3.96 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 131.2 innings in 2025. The 37-year-old veteran doesn't make many bats miss, so his ability to keep the ball in the yard will be crucial to his success -- a task that will only be made more challenging by making his home starts at Coors Field.