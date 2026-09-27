Quintana allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three across three innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Saturday.

Both of the home runs Quintana gave up came on solo homers by Brenton Doyle and Luisangel Acuna in the second and third frames, respectively. Quintana ran his pitch count up to 59 with 34 strikes and five whiffs, prompting Colorado to turn the keys to Ryan Feltner for the start of the fourth frame. It was still encouraging to see Quintana on the mound for the tail end of the 2026 regular season, seeing as he was sidelined by a sprained left for nearly four months. He'll end the 2026 regular season with a 5.44 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 48 innings.