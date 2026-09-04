Quintana (elbow) is in line to begin a rehab assignment next week, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Quintana has been steadily building up his pitch count in bullpen sessions since early August as he progresses in his recovery from a left elbow sprain that landed him on the injured list in late May. It's been a lengthy rehab for the veteran southpaw, so even if he's cleared to embark on a rehab assignment, it's unclear whether he'll see major-league action before the conclusion of the regular season.