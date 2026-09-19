The Rockies plan to activate Quintana (elbow) from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Mariners in Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After completing two rehab starts and checking out fine following his bullpen session Tuesday, Quintana has received the green light to make his first appearance for the Rockies since May 24. The veteran southpaw is likely to be operating with a limited workload Saturday, given that he built up to only 2.1 innings and 47 pitches during his rehab assignment. Prior to landing on the shelf due to a left elbow sprain, Quintana went 2-3 with a 5.27 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 41 innings in nine starts.