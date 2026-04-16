Quintana (0-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Astros after allowing three runs on three hits and four walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

Quintana gave up two runs in the first inning before allowing a solo homer to Yordan Alvarez in the third. Quintana hasn't had encouraging results to open the season, allowing five runs on seven hits while posting a subpar 3:8 K:BB over eight innings in two outings. The fact that both outings have been on the road doesn't help Quintana's fantasy appeal, as he's tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home next week against the Dodgers.