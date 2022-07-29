Urena (1-3) allowed 10 runs (seven earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over three-plus innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Dodgers.

While three errors from the Rockies' defense, including one error by Urena, didn't help his cause, the right-hander proved no match for the Dodgers' powerful offense. He gave up multiple runs in each of the first two innings and then failed to record an out and put four runners aboard in the fourth before Austin Gomber was brought in to relieve him. Urena's ERA skyrocketed to 4.67 with a 1.62 WHIP and 19:18 K:BB across 34.2 innings in nine appearances (five starts) between the Rockies and Brewers this season. His last two starts have been his worst of the season, but the Rockies will likely need to keep him in the rotation with eight games in seven days next week. He's expected to make a road start in San Diego.