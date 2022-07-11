Urena is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Padres in Colorado.

He'll get a second turn through the rotation after he passed his first test with the Rockies following his promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque last week. In a tough road start in Los Angeles, Urena took a no-decision while limiting the Dodgers to one run on five hits and three walks while striking out two in 6.2 innings. Pitching in altitude at hitter-friendly Coors Field will present an even stiffer test for Urena, who looks like a high-risk fantasy option to close out the first half even though he'll line up for two starts. His second start of the week would also come at home Saturday in Pittsburgh, so he has the potential to inflict major damage on fantasy managers' ratios.