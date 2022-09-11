Urena pitched 5.1 innings against Arizona on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Urena allowed just a fourth-inning run and didn't give up any extra-base hits, but Colorado's offense wasn't able to get on the board until after he departed in the sixth frame. It was nonetheless a nice bounce-back performance for the right-hander after he was punished for seven runs (six earned) over 5.1 frames in his previous start. Urena's home park and vulnerability to blow-ups make him difficult to roster in fantasy, though he's pitched at least five innings while giving up three or fewer runs in four of his past seven outings.