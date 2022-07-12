Urena (0-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Padres.

Urena was able to limit the damage to a Luke Voit sacrifice fly in the first inning and a Jake Cronenworth solo home run in the third. Through two starts, Urena has allowed three runs, 12 hits and six walks in 12.2 innings -- that's better than the five runs (four earned) he allowed 7.2 innings in four relief outings with the Brewers early in the year. The right-hander has a 2.66 ERA, but an ugly 1.48 WHIP and 8:11 K:BB in 20.1 innings shouldn't give fantasy managers much confidence. He's still expected to make a home start versus the Pirates this weekend, but Urena may not stick in the rotation once Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) returns.