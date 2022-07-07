Urena pitched 6.2 innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out two. He didn't factor in the decision.

Urena was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque to make the start after appearing in four games as a reliever with the Brewers earlier in the campaign. The veteran hurler held his own against one of the game's top offenses, keeping the Dodgers scoreless through six frames before giving up his first run in the seventh. Urena finished with an efficient 89 pitches over 6.2 frames and didn't allow any extra-base hits, but he had to settle for a no-decision due to a quiet Colorado offense. After Wednesday's strong outing, it seems likely that he'll get another start with Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list.