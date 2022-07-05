Urena is expected to make a spot start Wednesday against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Urena spent the first month of the 2022 season with the Brewers, posting a 3.52 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with a 5:3 K:BB across 7.2 frames in a relief role before being designated for assignment in early May. If the right-hander is confirmed as Wednesday's starter, it would mark his first big-league action since April 26. Urena has worked five and six innings in his last two minor-league outings, respectively, so he could potentially work more than a few frames if things go well.