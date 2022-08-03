Urena didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over four innings as the Rockies fell 3-2. He struck out one.

The right-hander continues to struggle with his control. Urena has issued multiple free passes in all six of his starts for Colorado since joining the club at the beginning of July, leading to a rough 4.94 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 17:16 K:BB through 31 innings. The 30-year-old isn't exactly solidifying his spot in the rotation, but the Rockies also don't seem to have any better options.