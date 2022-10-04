Urena did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

The Dodgers have wrapped up MLB's best regular-season record, but that didn't intimidate Urena as he logged one of his best starts of the campaign. The right-hander gave up only one run (on a Trayce Thompson solo homer) and didn't walk any batters for just the second time this season. It was the culmination of a nice late-season turnaround for Urena, who had a 6.13 ERA after a poor start Sept. 4 but has since lowered that to 5.01 by giving up just seven earned runs over 28 innings across his subsequent five starts.