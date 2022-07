Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.