Urena (3-7) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Giants.

The majority of the damage against Urena came on a solo home run by Mike Yastrzemski in the sixth inning. Otherwise, Urena generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes on a total of 94 pitches and also induced six groundball outs. He's pitched well across his last three starts, maintaining a 2.12 ERA across 17 frames. However, for the season, Urena still owns a 5.34 ERA with a 53:39 K:BB in 86 innings.